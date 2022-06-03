US Cites China, Russia, Myanmar, India, Pakistan Among Violators of Religious Freedom ​

US Cites China, Russia, Myanmar, India, Pakistan Among Violators of Religious Freedom In report to Congress, US State Department calls out ally India for ignoring or supporting attacks on places of worship

June 02, 2022 9:21 PThe U.S. State Department released its annual report to Congress on international religious freedom, singling out China, Russia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and others for grievous violations. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.