US (CIA) removed Imran Khan govt: Former British Ambassador

Though, its no secret anymore that General Bajwa & military establishment removed Imran khan govt as US was displeased on Imran Khan's Russia & China Policy, His fierce opposition to any US drone, His initiatives to bring China close to OIC etc.
Now credible people who held important positions are coming in front and telling the obvious:

Capture_tweet.PNG


tweet link:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632396565011656704
 

