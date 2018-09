US-China trade war is helping to boost use of yuan in international transactions

Internationalising the yuan

Continued delinking from US dollar



Over the past decade, the yuan has been treated as an important policy tool and kept on a tight leash by the People’s Bank of China.



China’s yuan exchange rate regime has moved from being a hard peg to the dollar for a two-year period after the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, and then towards a crawling peg from mid-2010 onwards as the yuan’s link to the dollar gradually loosened. Since August 2015, the PBOC has used a managed peg for the yuan, for greater two-way flexibility in its movements against the dollar, analysts said.



The fact that foreign ownership of Chinese assets increased even as Chinese authorities allowed the yuan to weaken against the strengthening dollar suggests the yuan’s use is continuing to delink from the US dollar, said Jack Wang, an analyst at ICBC International.