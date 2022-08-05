Exclusive | US-China Tensions: Fuming Dragon May Turn Up The Heat on India, Say Top Govt Sources What will overwhelmingly weigh on Xi’s mind though is the potential negative fallout of a misadventure against India in a crucial year for him in view of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party to be held soon, said the sources

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, independent of the White House, has drawn China’s ire. However, sources said Beijing is unlikely to go overboard in its retaliatory steps against the United States.According to observers, a few people could be sanctioned and some companies may have to pay a price as tensions between the two countries rise.Pelosi landed in Taiwan late on Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.She is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years and Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation, setting the region on edge.Sources though said there is a need for India to be watchful along the northern borders.If China finds it inadvisable to take the US on directly, Xi Jinping may take his anger out on India, they added.If he decides to escalate matters directly, said sources, India could be collateral damage.While the scenario is within the realm of possibility, what will overwhelmingly weigh on Xi’s mind, the sources added, is the potential negative fallout of a misadventure against India in a crucial year for him in view of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party to be held soon.