US-China tech war: Beijing’s efforts to catch up in advanced chips on hold as country’s attention turns to mature nodes

China has been forced to make a course correction in its drive for semiconductor self-reliance, focusing instead on boosting production of mature technologies while putting the goal of catching up with the world’s most advanced chip makers on the back burner, according to analysts and industry insiders.The shift offers a cautionary tale on Beijing’s quest to cut its reliance on American technologies. Despite strong political will from President Xi Jinping, generous financial support from the government, and the enthusiasm of domestic players, China is facing the harsh reality that its chances of becoming self-sufficient in advanced chips are remote.