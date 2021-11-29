What's new

US-China tech war: Beijing’s efforts to catch up in advanced chips on hold as country’s attention turns to mature nodes

China has been forced to make a course correction in its drive for semiconductor self-reliance, focusing instead on boosting production of mature technologies while putting the goal of catching up with the world’s most advanced chip makers on the back burner, according to analysts and industry insiders.

The shift offers a cautionary tale on Beijing’s quest to cut its reliance on American technologies. Despite strong political will from President Xi Jinping, generous financial support from the government, and the enthusiasm of domestic players, China is facing the harsh reality that its chances of becoming self-sufficient in advanced chips are remote.

https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-war/...as-efforts-catch-advanced-chips-hold-countrys
 
China has mass produced 14 nanometer chips. 7 nanotechnology has also made a breakthrough and is preparing for mass production. The USA has only two advantage of 5 nm and 3 nm. Are they still saying that China cannot achieve chip autonomy? How stupid and arrogant it is.
 
China has mass produced 14 nanometer chips. 7 nanotechnology has also made a breakthrough and is preparing for mass production. The USA has only two advantage of 5 nm and 3 nm. Are they still saying that China cannot achieve chip autonomy? How stupid and arrogant it is.
Almost every analyst/insider I’ve seen has said that China’s chances of being self reliant and overcoming American semiconductor dominance are next to none. And this article just further supports that.

You can count on one, maybe two hands of the companies that dominate semiconductor technology , and all of them are American companies or American lackeys.
 
