US-China tech war: Apple puts China squarely at the apex of supplier list, bucking talk of decoupling and scrutiny of its vendors
- Nearly one-third of the newly shortlisted companies are from the Chinese mainland, according to a Post analysis of Apple’s supplier list for 2017 and 2020
- The increase in the number of mainland companies used by the iPhone maker highlights the importance of China in global hi-tech supply chains
Apple’s supply chain extends deeper into China despite talk of decoupling
Fifteen mainland-based firms were added to Apple’s supplier list over the past three years despite worsening Sino-US relations and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.
