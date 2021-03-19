US-China talks in Alaska: Beijing threatens "firm actions" against "US interference"

It is not up to the U.S. alone to evaluate its democracy: Yang Jiechi

Senior diplomat: U.S. to be the one to suffer if it suppresses China

Wang Yi: Imposing new sanctions improper way to invite guests to U.S.

Much respect to China and their leadership.Unlike Modi who keeps sucking up and bowing down to the threat of US sanctions, Chinese leadership knows how to protect their interests and put bullies' in their place.