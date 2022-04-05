US-China relations: Washington wants reform, not about ‘stopping trade or trade divorce’
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration’s policy was focused on ‘realignment in the global economy’
- Tai’s remarks follow a congressional hearing last week where she said discussions with China have become ‘unduly difficult’
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Photo: Reuters
The United States is seeking to realign its commercial ties with China rather than seek a “divorce” between the world’s biggest economies, trade chief Katherine Tai said on Tuesday.
Asked in an interview whether US-China tensions could lead to decoupling, Tai said the Biden administration’s policy was focused instead on “realignment in the global economy.”
That includes addressing the lack of visibility, accountability and diversity in supply chains that has led to disruptions in recent years, she told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in Singapore.
