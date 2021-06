US-China relations: Biden’s trade strike force sees US turn to aggressive ‘industrial policy’ to counter Beijing

“Compared to the Trump administration, the Biden administration’s policy toward China since taking office has been more aggressive, especially in the hi-tech sector,” said Shi Yinhong, an adviser to the State Council, the country’s cabinet.



“The specific measures have become more and more detailed and comprehensive.”

The measures were contained in a 255-page review released on the same day the Senate passed a sweeping US$250 billion bill to boost US competitiveness in the face of mounting geopolitical tension with China.US President Joe Biden ordered the review of critical supply chains in February, requiring executive agencies to report back within 100 days on risks to accessing critical goods including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and rare earth minerals, of which the US is dependent on imports.The supply chain review does not explicitly target China, but some recommendations are clearly directed towards competition with the world's second largest economy, according to analysts.Stephen Olson, a senior research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation, said the review envisions "a high degree of government involvement" in domestic manufacturing and massive subsidisation to private companies."Although the US has traditionally had an aversion to industrial policy, many of the recommendations contained in the review certainly look a lot like industrial policy," said Olson, adding many of the proposals will take years if not decades to bear any fruit.The US has long criticised Beijing's own industrial policy, " Made in China 2025 ", as merely a conduit for the government to channel funds to state firms for unfair competitive advantages.Wang Huiyao, president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing think tank, said the US measures to address supply chain vulnerabilities were not a move in the right direction for globalisation."This is really driven by this cold war mentality to block companies doing business with each other ... this is really turning back the clock of history development," said Wang."After so many years of globalisation that were championed by the US, we have really made a global value chain that is efficient and effective."Tuesday's report underlined US dependence on imports of neodymium magnets, a key rare earth element used in computer hard disks and electric motors. The US Department of Commerce is evaluating whether to initiate a Section 232 investigation into the national security impact of neodymium magnet imports.Olson said the potential use of section 232 for the rare earth magnets was clearly targeted towards China."Section 232 illustrates why US trade remedy laws need an update. It's a blunt instrument conceived during the Cold War that the Trump administration contorted to take trade actions it felt were needed, but couldn't otherwise pursue," he said.But Nicole Bivens Collinson, president of international trade and government relations with law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, said details were lacking about how the strike force will work and who will be involved.The Biden administration's intent to work with allies also remains to be seen, said the former assistant chief negotiator at the USTR."The door opened by the Trump Administration will remain open during the Biden Administration, including the use of Section 301, 201, 232, anti-dumping and countervailing duties, sanctions, and so on," she said.It was also a means to deprive the country of its right to development through decoupling. "The bill shows that the paranoid delusions of exclusivity have distorted the original intent of innovation and competition," the NPC said in a statement.