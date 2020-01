Senior analyst Dr. Shahid Masood has said that the United States of America and China are ready to lift Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list after Hammad Azhar presented Pakistan's case exceedingly well.







Dr. Shahid Masood said that the federal minister presented Pakistan's case before FATF exceedingly well, thus obtaining another two months for the country. "Right now China and the US are ready to help lift Pakistan out of the grey list," he revealed but cautioned that India and lobbies of certain other countries are not willing that Pakistan should be off the grey list. "These countries don't want to see Pakistan progress," he commented.



He also said that right now, Pakistan is the center point for the two super powers of the world, US and China.

