US-China Great Game in Pakistan?

If Pakistan wants to balance these two competitors, it has to prepare itself economically to be of use. Both countries are forced to look to our region due to their security concerns, and if those are controlled but nothing else is done, They will just move on because their is more profit to be made in more stable areas.



but if we properly train our labor force, reform our regulations and laws in our agricultural sector, acquire access to cheap petrochemical resources (by asking for payment of pipelines in a percentage of the hydrocarbons instead of money), and incentive our industrialists to reinvest in their machinery and labor to prime our industries, foreign investors will come to make a competitive profit.



there are no shortcuts. This is the time, we need to make the tough reforms or we will age out of our competitive window. India will take the bulk of global cheap labor industries for the next 2 decades and then it will move onto Africa for the following 4 decadeS, IMHO, if we don’t move fast and make real structural reforms.



In Afghanistan we have a regime that is neither friendly (per say) nor Hostile to Pakistan, it’s just inward looking. If we build up our economy in a way that we can absorb their younger labor when we run out of own in a few decades, they will become economically integrated into our country in such a way that their potential future hostilities will be blunted, securing our border and a our relationship (Like Germany and Poland)



Also, if we build up our economy, the costs of not resolving the Kashmir dispute will keep growing higher for India (and us) of not achieving regional integration (much like the Eastern European-Western European integration). Foreign investor would push India to resolve this issue if they know Pakistan has the kind of transport infrastructure (that enables the cheapest transport to Europe) and consumption economy that would allow their companies to see a jump in profits in a short period of time. In 30 years it is estimated the Indian population will peak at 1.6 Billion and Pakistan will reach 400 million. 400 million is a huge consumer market if we see steady economic growth.



The global focus coming out of the pandemic will be on economic recovery, not security. The tensions with China will be a drama and both sides will hunker down to economic development. Pakistan will be as relevant as it is prepared to participate in that recovery.