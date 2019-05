China Has Rare Earths Plan Ready to Go If Trade War Deepens



Beijing has readied a plan to restrict exports of rare earths to the U.S. if needed





The development follows a flurry of threats this week from state media and officials, highlighting the potential use of the strategic minerals as a



“Currently, it’s still just a possibility that China may ban or do some kind of restrictions,” Racket Hu, a researcher at Shanghai Metals Market, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “But if it does happen, then we believe prices of rare earths will surge,” he said, citing what happened in 2010 when China curbed shipments to Japan.



The National Development & Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment on the plan.



Shares in rare earths companies rallied on Friday, with mainland-listed



Heavy rare earths include dysprosium, used in magnets commonplace in almost all cars and many consumer goods. The group also has yttrium, used in lighting and flat screens, as well as ytterbium, which has applications in cancer treatments and earthquake monitoring.



Any action on rare earths would deepen a confrontation that's roiling markets and damaging global growth. The effect of any restrictions would be significant, and clearly signal that trade tensions are escalating, according to a research note from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.



