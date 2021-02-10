US-China confrontation would be ‘disaster’ Xi tells Biden in first call
White House says Biden raised trade, human rights and Indo-Pacific region in first call to Beijing since his inauguration.
US President Joe Biden had a first phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, in a goodwill gesture to begin the process of reshaping the China-US relations after four years of drastic deterioration.
Xi said confrontation between the two nations would be a “disaster” and called for the resumption of dialogue between the two sides. But he remained firm on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, while Biden pressed him on trade, human rights and the Indo-Pacific region, according to statements from both sides.
“Cooperation is the only correct choice for the two nations. Cooperation can help the two nations and the world to accomplish big things, while confrontation is definitely a disaster,” Xi was quoted as saying by state-run news agency Xinhua.
“China and US will have different views on certain issues, and it is important for them to treat each other with respect and equally, and properly manage the differences in constructive manner,” he added.
Xi said a resumption of dialogue was needed to avoid misjudgments and to differentiate those disputes which could be contained. He called on Washington to be cautious in its handling of issues related to China’s sovereignty.
“The issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are internal affairs of China, and concern China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US should respect China’s core interests and be cautious.”
Beijing has repeatedly called for the new administration in Washington to mend the relations which were impaired during the tumultuous era of former president Donald Trump.
A statement from the White House said Biden shared his greetings and well wishes with the Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. He also “affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
The White House said Biden had “underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan”.
The two leaders also exchanged views on countering the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation, the statement said.
Biden committed to pursuing “practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies”, according to the White House.
In an interview with CBS aired on Sunday, Biden said there was no reason to hold a phone call with Xi. The two countries “need not have a conflict, but there’s going to be extreme competition”, he said.
In his first foreign policy address last week, Biden called China “the most serious competitor” for the US and pledged to “confront China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive, coercive actions, and push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance”.
