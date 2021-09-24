US-China Cold War 2.0 megathread

An interesting video on the subject. It looks like, IMHO, these guys are analyzing China’s perspective clearly, the key summary that comes across in why this different from Cold War 1.0 is the Chinese unlike the Soviets are playing (in the terminology of game theory) an infinite game, while the hysteria makes everyone think they are playing a finite game to be global hegemon (regional hegemon to some extent, but even that is more of a burden then a blessing as the Soviets learned)The best approach for either side is just plain old fashion competition and waiting out the other side till something changes. The US has a long track record of nearly 250 years of the same government, and the CCP has outlasted the Soviet government with no sign of collapsing, it doesn’t look like this hysteria is justified.