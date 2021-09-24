US-China Cold War 2.0 megathread

Titanium100
A US-China clash is not unthinkable
Lack of cold war-style checks between Washington and Beijing means there is scope for miscalculation
EDWARD LUCE
23th September 2021
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Here is my opinion and verdict. The cold war 2.0 has officially started and many people will point out to the trade wars being the beginning of the cold war or Quad formation etc etc but these were just prelude to the cold war 2.0 but with AUKUS and the nuclear submarine it has officially begun 15th september 2021 and note this day will be remembered as the day Cold war 2.0 has started.
Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, announced on 15 September 2021.[1] Under the pact, the US and the UK agree to help Australia to develop and deploy nuclear-powered submarines, adding to the Western military presence in the Pacific region
Biden said something about improving relations with China but there is really nothing to improve here because there is no beef but there is compeition which is why the US approved a competition act few months back against china on all government levels and made it official. China knows it has entered a hectic competition which will split the world into two camps and they will play their hand.
The US didn't forsee a major power to rise so fast after the collaspe of the soviet union and not to forget one that is 100 times stronger than the Soviet union and the reason this has become a major surprise to the US is because in the speed which China rose out of nowhere like a phoenix China has been growing in a decade what other countries does in 30 years. meaning China may have covered the amount of 50-60 years of growth from 2000 to 2020 which kinda threw everything they had previously calculated into the garbage and the rise itself became an anomaly and China is here now it has stronger industrial power than the US, more logistical power and more manpower they ain't going nowhere and realizing hey this is an old dying entity (Americans) They can't compete with us nor even approch our speed which is absolutely true. China views them as this old man whos from a bygone era that needs to step aside.
It will be interesting to see China's counter move and I think I know where and how but I don't wanna reveal to much details But they will gather necessary backers in the next 15-20 years to officially end the Dollar and we will see a new currency in the next 15-20 years...
