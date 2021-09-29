US: “China bans purchase of US-made aircraft”. China holds a quarter of Boeing orders

Saudang said: Just ban few Chinese airlines citing safety or compliance issues in the US and Europe, and they will fall in line quickly Click to expand...

CAPRICORN-88 said: The solution is relatively simple.



C919 is waiting for FAA certification from US which is delay for unknown reasons.



Quid Pro Quo





Stop trolling.

What on earth are you talking about. What safety issue? Click to expand...

As if China can't ban Europe or american airliner into China?Haven't the saga of meng wangshou teaches u something? You kidnapped her and we double the effort by capturing 2 Canadian. End up , US can't do anything to China and release her.Since u think u r so smart, Biden must have regret never hire u as consultant.These headless indian are just making a clown of themselves. Let them entertain themselves with their stupid comment.