US: “China bans purchase of US-made aircraft”. China holds a quarter of Boeing orders

Alfred Airaldii September 29, 2021

China does not allow US airlines to buy billions of dollars worth of aircraft. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made the accusation. According to him, Beijing did not honor promises to buy US goods as part of the 2020 trade deal. The deal was signed with a previous administration led by Donald Trump.

According to Raymondo, the Chinese must abide by the treaties. “Chinese airlines want to buy billions of dollars worth of aircraft, but the Chinese government is blocking it,” he said.
Dave Calhoun, president of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, called on the United States in March to separate human rights and other disputes from trade relations with Beijing. “You can’t disconnect us from that market,” he said at the time.

Boeing last week raised its forecast for aircraft demand from China for the next 20 years. In doing so, the group relies on rapid economic recovery in the country after the crisis, the future growth of price fighters and the advancement of e-commerce. According to Boeing, Chinese airlines will need 8,700 new aircraft by 2040. Based on list prices, these would be worth about $ 1.5 trillion or about $ 1.3 trillion. China holds a quarter of Boeing orders.

Why?....does Americans made their planes, hard to copy now?
 
make 40 nuclear subs or more to cover the loss. Doing anti China policy practicing and want to take benefit from China is not possible now.
 
Trade war, or China likes to promote her own C 919 jetliners in domestic market.

e9ce29fe-c72d-4907-b8f3-b0ec1a88a7ff.jpg
 
We found forced labor at Boeing. Or Boeing jeopardizes China's national security. Or we find out that the US government is illegally subsidizing Boeing. Or we find out that Boeing doesn't support the environmental protection . Or we create a BAO (better airplane organization). Or Boeing is taking jobs from Chinese workers. Or Boeing uses a lot of white paint represents Boeing's racism.

We can't be sure which. But we're sure it has nothing to do with protectionism or money. :azn:
 
Weird... even the title itself is already conflicting...

US: “China bans purchase of US-made aircraft”. China holds a quarter of Boeing orders

So.. China bans purchase of US made aircraft, BUT at the same time a quarter of Boeing orders is coming from China... so which one is which..? :cuckoo:
 
It simply means China is going to cancel the orders. Nothing conflict here.
 
Nice try troll. US is the one begging China and needed to kiss Chinese butt in order to get Chinese buy their plane. And u got the cheek to make it as Chinese is the one got humiliated.

MUst have hurt your pride US needs Chinese money so badly. :enjoy:
 
Just ban few Chinese airlines citing safety or compliance issues in the US and Europe, and they will fall in line quickly
 
The solution is relatively simple.

C919 is waiting for FAA certification from US which is delay for unknown reasons.

Quid Pro Quo
Stop trolling.
What on earth are you talking about. What safety issue?
 
Whut?

Oh...
finance.yahoo.com

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Chinese government blocking Boeing airplane purchases

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of U.S.-manufactured Boeing Co airplanes. Raimondo said that China was not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of U.S.-manufactured Boeing Co airplanes
 
As if China can't ban Europe or american airliner into China?

Haven't the saga of meng wangshou teaches u something? You kidnapped her and we double the effort by capturing 2 Canadian. End up , US can't do anything to China and release her.

Since u think u r so smart, Biden must have regret never hire u as consultant. :rofl:
These headless indian are just making a clown of themselves. Let them entertain themselves with their stupid comment.
 

