US, China are neck and neck for high-tech supremacy: Defense Innovation Unit

The federal government should invest more in research and technology because the US invests just 0.7% of its GDP on research and development, and half of that goes into health, not military, applications. In the 1960s, total research and development spending was 2% of the nation's GDP. Export control reform and cooperation with allies are also necessary to ensure technology isn't transferred to nations such as China.

should be applied so manufacturing doesn’t migrate overseas. Attract more STEM graduates because China has 10 times as many as the US

because China has 10 times as many as the US Since about 25% of STEM graduates in US universities are Chinese foreign nationals, policy should encourage these students to stay in the United States.