What's new

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia

Has USA made a mistake instigating Ukraine conflict and pushing Russia into the hands of China?

  • Total voters
    1
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,276
-1
774
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war and as the U.S. said Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.

In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said.
Click to expand...

apnews.com

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war and as the U.S. said Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.
apnews.com apnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine
2
Replies
29
Views
698
redtom
R
beijingwalker
As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China
Replies
1
Views
254
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
Putin arrived in Beijing , Xi Meets Putin as Tensions Rise With West
2
Replies
28
Views
946
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Why China & Russia’s Mega Gas Pipeline Project Could Be A Gamechanger Amid Tensions With US & Allies
Replies
6
Views
490
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Bond Between China and Russia Alarms U.S. and Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
Replies
7
Views
507
Wergeland
Wergeland

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom