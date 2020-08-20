US, China agree to double flights

US, China agree to double flightsAP |Updated 20 Aug 2020 Chicago-based United Airlines said it will go from two to four flights per week between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul, starting Sept 4. WASHINGTON: The United States and China have agreed to double the number of airline flights that each other’s airlines can operate between the countries, from four to eight per week. The deal marks a further easing of a standoff between the world’s two biggest economies over travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The US Transportation Department announced the increase Tuesday, saying that China’s aviation authority decided this week to permit expanded flights by United and Delta. Shortly after the announcement, Chicago-based United Airlines said it will go from two to four flights per week between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul, starting Sept 4. It said Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is also eligible to increase its two weekly flights to four. Delta did not comment immediately.