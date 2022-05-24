US charges one [naturalized Chinese] American, four Chinese officials with spying on dissidents, human rights leaders, pro-democracy activists

US charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying on activists The indictment says the intelligence officers carried out the campaign in collaboration with US citizen Wang Shujun, who is accused of using his status within the Chinese diaspora and dissident communities.

The four officials from China’s Ministry of State Security, named as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li and Keqing Lu, are still at large

Clockwise from top left: Feng He, Jie Ji, Keqing Lu and Ming Li were identified on Wednesday May 18, 2022 as four Chinese state security officers alleged to have spied on Chinese dissidents, human rights advocates and pro-democracy campaigners in the US. Also named in the case, but not pictured here, is American citizen Wang Shujun. Photos: