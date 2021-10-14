US charge d’ affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on Maryam Nawaz at her residence

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,304
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Foreign Diplomats and Staff routinely meet politicians from different parties in Pakistan.
View attachment 784932
View attachment 784933
Foreign Diplomats and Staff routinely meet politicians from different parties in Pakistan.
l think she want to get the tip from this famous lady how she able to produced a baby in 4 month after getting married with his servant
No patwari is present on these threads. Must be sharing her credentials with the concern for a future job as PM of Pakistan serving US interests.
View attachment 784932
View attachment 784933
Foreign Diplomats and Staff routinely meet politicians from different parties in Pakistan.
I told you months ago that your new mai baap biden will get involved and look, honestly moohdhi leak nawaj is so predictable.
But the Patwaris are too brainwashed they can't distinguish what's right and wrong.
amritsari baji dropped the metal glass? so the metal glass looses all jadu toona in front of maai baap amrika?
------------------------------------------------------------------------
amritsarimoohdhi leak nawaj party takes credit for CPEC and says This gov has rolled it back and what not! now siding with maai baap amrika means going against ALL interests of Pakistan including CPEC!!
so where does moohdhi leak nawaj stand on this?