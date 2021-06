US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, ...

Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, well-educated and prosperous. Median age for Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years. 60% have at least a bachelor's degree. Their median household income is $87,510 a year. About 36% are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. Just under 80% are US citizens, both native and naturalized. Here are the key takeaways from US Census data recently published by USA Facts 1. Median age of Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years, below the 37.9 years for Asian-Americans and 38.5 for overall population. Median age is 34.8 for Indian-Americans and 32.7 for Bangladeshi-Americans.2. Median income of Pakistani-American households is $87.51K, below $97.3K for Asian-Americans but significantly higher than $65.71K for overall population. Median income for Indian-American households $126.7K, the highest in the nation.3. Sixty percent of Pakistani-Americans have at least a bachelor's degree, the second highest percentage among Asian ethnic groups. Indians are the best educated group with 76% having at least a bachelor's degree. The average for Asian-Americans with at least a bachelor's degree is 56%.4. About 36% of Pakistani-Americans are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. By comparison, 29.1% of Indian-Americans and 34.3% of Asian-Americans are native-born and the rest foreign-born.There are 18.6 million Asian Americans living in the US, making up 6% of the US population, according to the latest available census data. The data shows that, on average, Asian Americans are younger, more likely to be born abroad, and live in households with higher income than the average American.Here's a video clip of CNN analyst Van Jones talking about Pakistani-Americans: