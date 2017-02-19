What's new

US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,731
66
7,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous

Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, well-educated and prosperous. Median age for Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years. 60% have at least a bachelor's degree. Their median household income is $87,510 a year. About 36% are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. Just under 80% are US citizens, both native and naturalized. Here are the key takeaways from US Census data recently published by USA Facts:

1. Median age of Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years, below the 37.9 years for Asian-Americans and 38.5 for overall population. Median age is 34.8 for Indian-Americans and 32.7 for Bangladeshi-Americans.

2. Median income of Pakistani-American households is $87.51K, below $97.3K for Asian-Americans but significantly higher than $65.71K for overall population. Median income for Indian-American households $126.7K, the highest in the nation.


3. Sixty percent of Pakistani-Americans have at least a bachelor's degree, the second highest percentage among Asian ethnic groups. Indians are the best educated group with 76% having at least a bachelor's degree. The average for Asian-Americans with at least a bachelor's degree is 56%.


4. About 36% of Pakistani-Americans are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. By comparison, 29.1% of Indian-Americans and 34.3% of Asian-Americans are native-born and the rest foreign-born.

There are 18.6 million Asian Americans living in the US, making up 6% of the US population, according to the latest available census data. The data shows that, on average, Asian Americans are younger, more likely to be born abroad, and live in households with higher income than the average American.

Here's a video clip of CNN analyst Van Jones talking about Pakistani-Americans:






Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Hindus and Muslim Well-educated in America But Least Educated Worldwide

What's Driving Islamophobia in America?

Pakistani-Americans Largest Foreign-Born Muslim Group in Silicon Valley

The Trump Phenomenon

Islamophobia in America

Silicon Valley Pakistani-Americans

Pakistani-American Leads Silicon Valley's Top Incubator

Silicon Valley Pakistanis Enabling 2nd Machine Revolution

Karachi-born Triple Oscar Winning Graphics Artist

Pakistani-American Ashar Aziz's Fire-eye Goes Public

Two Pakistani-American Silicon Valley Techs Among Top 5 VC Deals

Pakistani-American's Game-Changing Vision

Minorities Are Majority in Silicon Valley

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network

www.southasiainvestor.com

US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous

Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,563
-10
873
Country
United States
Location
United States
FROM THE SAME STUDY. Does not surprise me, but may to many who heard how smart the Chinese are, see in reality how poorly they do in countries outside of China. They can't fudge the IQ numbers in the real free world.

Indians / Filipinos / Pakistani Americans do better than Chinese in earnings.
Indians/Pakistanis are MORE educated than the Chinese. @vi-va -@Beast @GamoAccu you and your folks are bringing our averages down. you guys make less than even the average income of all Asian Americans...


1623773661989.png


1623773727274.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

WAJsal
Members Interview: AUSTERLITZ
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
11K
Salik
S
naveen mishra
SPLITTING INDIA
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
sparklingway
Pakistan's Jewish Problem
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
11K
Skywalker
Skywalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom