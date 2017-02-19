US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous
Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, well-educated and prosperous. Median age for Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years. 60% have at least a bachelor's degree. Their median household income is $87,510 a year. About 36% are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. Just under 80% are US citizens, both native and naturalized. Here are the key takeaways from US Census data recently published by USA Facts:
1. Median age of Pakistani-Americans is 31.7 years, below the 37.9 years for Asian-Americans and 38.5 for overall population. Median age is 34.8 for Indian-Americans and 32.7 for Bangladeshi-Americans.
3. Sixty percent of Pakistani-Americans have at least a bachelor's degree, the second highest percentage among Asian ethnic groups. Indians are the best educated group with 76% having at least a bachelor's degree. The average for Asian-Americans with at least a bachelor's degree is 56%.
4. About 36% of Pakistani-Americans are US-born while the rest are foreign-born. By comparison, 29.1% of Indian-Americans and 34.3% of Asian-Americans are native-born and the rest foreign-born.
Here's a video clip of CNN analyst Van Jones talking about Pakistani-Americans:
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Hindus and Muslim Well-educated in America But Least Educated Worldwide
What's Driving Islamophobia in America?
Pakistani-Americans Largest Foreign-Born Muslim Group in Silicon Valley
The Trump Phenomenon
Islamophobia in America
Silicon Valley Pakistani-Americans
Pakistani-American Leads Silicon Valley's Top Incubator
Silicon Valley Pakistanis Enabling 2nd Machine Revolution
Karachi-born Triple Oscar Winning Graphics Artist
Pakistani-American Ashar Aziz's Fire-eye Goes Public
Two Pakistani-American Silicon Valley Techs Among Top 5 VC Deals
Pakistani-American's Game-Changing Vision
Minorities Are Majority in Silicon Valley
Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel
PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network
US Census: Pakistani-Americans Are Young, Well-educated and Prosperous
Over half a million Pakistani-Americans constitute the 7th largest Asian ethnic group in the United States. Pakistani-Americans are young, ...
www.southasiainvestor.com