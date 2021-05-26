US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young US-made vaccine recipients

CDC studying reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients Health agency says the rates of myocarditis are not higher than expected and no causal link has been found to mRNA jabs

Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines have experienced heart inflammation, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.In a statement dated 17 May, the CDC's advisory committee on immunisation practices said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.