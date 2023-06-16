US Car Ownership Statistics 2023 [91.7% households had at least one, 22.1% had three or more]

Hamartia Antidote
Americans place a high value on car ownership, a fact made evident by the latest car ownership statistics in the U.S. Between 2017 and 2021, personal and commercial vehicle registrations increased by 3.66%, indicating an upward trend in car ownership. Most U.S. households (91.7%) had at least one vehicle in 2021 (the latest data available), and 22.1% of households had three or more vehicles.
Forbes Advisor conducted a deep dive into the latest available data to uncover car ownership rates by state, car ownership costs by state (including car insurance costs), electric vehicle ownership rates and the most popular car models.
National Car Ownership Statistics at a Glance
- A total of 278,063,737 personal and commercial vehicles were registered to drivers in the U.S. in 2021. [1]
- The number of registered vehicles in the United States increased by 3.66% between 2017 and 2021, indicating an upward trend in car ownership.[1]
- Trucks are the most popular vehicle type, with 166,079,082 private and commercial vehicle registrations in 2021, compared to 101,601,344 vehicle registrations for cars.[1]
- 91.7% of households had at least one vehicle in 2021. Only 8.3% of households did not have a vehicle.[2]
- Idaho and Wyoming tied for the highest rate of car ownership nationwide, with 96.2% of households in both states reporting access to at least one vehicle in 2021. [2]
- Only 64.3% of households in the District of Columbia had at least one vehicle in 2021, the lowest percentage nationwide.[2]
- Wyoming residents were most likely to own three or more vehicles (33.5%), followed by Utah residents (32.3%).[2]
- The Ford F-Series is the most popular vehicle model nationwide, based on sales in 2022.[4]
How Many Cars Are There in the U.S.?
Total number of vehiclesThere were a total of 278,063,737 personal and commercial vehicles registered to drivers in the U.S. in 2021. [1]
The number of registered vehicles in the United States increased by 3.66% between 2017 and 2021, from 268,258,178 registered vehicles to 278,063,737 registered vehicles, indicating an upward trend in car ownership.[1]
States with the most vehiclesMontana tops the list of states with the highest number of motor vehicle registrations per 1,000 licensed drivers[1] in 2021 (2,492.55), followed by:
- South Dakota (2,067.69)
- Wyoming (2,015.58)
- North Dakota (1,643.66)
- Iowa (1,619.97)
States with the fewest vehiclesDelaware has the lowest number of motor vehicle registrations per 1,000 licensed drivers[1] in 2021 (547.23), followed by:
- District of Columbia (652.13)
- New York (787.69)
- New Jersey (956.75)
- Arizona (1,027.52)
Increases and decreases in car ownershipDelaware had the largest increase in motor vehicle registrations (49.55%) between 2017 and 2021, followed by:
- Maine (28.09%)
- Arkansas (25.08%)
- Utah (19.99%)
- Montana (18.18%) [1]
- West Virginia (27.42%)
- Alaska (13.98%)
- New York (13.27%)
- North Dakota (12.87% )
Trucks lead vehicle ownershipTrucks are the most popular vehicle type, with 166,079,082 private and commercial vehicle registrations in 2021, compared to 101,601,344 vehicle registrations for cars.[1]
How Many Americans Own a Car?Car ownership in America is on the rise. Only 8.3% of households did not have a vehicle in 2021, a 5.7% decrease from 2017, when 8.8% of households did not have a vehicle.[2]
- Most households (91.7%) had at least one vehicle in 2021, up from 91.2% in 2017. [2]
- 37.1% of households had two vehicles in 2021, a 0.8% decrease from 2017 (37.4%).[2]
- 22.1% of households had three or more vehicles in 2021, a 7.28% increase from 2017 (20.6%).[2]
Car Ownership Statistics by State
States with the highest rate of car ownershipIdaho and Wyoming tied for the highest rate of car ownership nationwide [2] , with 96.2% of households in each state reporting access to at least one vehicle in 2021, followed by:
- Utah (96.1%)
- Montana (95.2%)
- New Hampshire (95.2%)
States with the lowest rate of car ownershipRounding out the states with the lowest percentage of households that have at least one vehicle [2] are:
- District of Columbia (64.3%)
- New York (71%)
- Massachusetts (87.9%)
- New Jersey (88.7%)
- Illinois (89.3%)
States with the most vehicles per householdWyoming residents were most likely to own three or more vehicles[2] (33.5%), followed by:
- Utah (32.3%)
- Idaho (32.1%)
- Montana (31.2%)
- South Dakota (30.2%)
Electric vehicle ownership by stateSales of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 12.3% of all new vehicles sold in 2022, up 2.7 percentage points from 2021, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
- California has the highest rate of EV ownership, with EVs representing 1.61% of total registered vehicles in the state as of 2021.[3]
- Mississippi and North Dakota have the lowest rate of electric vehicle ownership, with EVs representing 0.05% of total vehicles registered in both states as of 2021.[3]
