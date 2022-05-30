What's new

US ‘can’t win’ war over Taiwan: Biden ‘ought to be very careful’ what he says next

US ‘can’t win’ war over Taiwan: Biden ‘ought to be very careful’ what he says next
May. 30 2022


US President Joe Biden “ought to be very careful” what he says next over Taiwan because China takes the situation very seriously, says Curtin University Political Analyst Prof Joe Siracusa.

It comes as President Biden last week said America would intervene and defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to invade the island nation.

“In the crunch, the United States can only count on Japan and Australia to defend Taiwan – which is not defensible because we can’t win that war anyway,” Prof Siracusa told Sky News Australia.

“In a sense, the president has moved the policy and he ought to be very careful of what he says next because the Chinese take it very seriously.”

www.skynews.com.au

