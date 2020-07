There are at least one thousand and several hundred more staff in the US consulate in Hong Kong. Why does it have so many people there? It's too obvious that the consulate is an intelligence center. China actually has many countermeasures. For instance, China could target the US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau . Even if China doesn't close it, it could instead cut its staff to one or two hundreds.

China has five consulates in the US, including the one in Houston. The US has six in China including the one in Hong Kong.This will make Washington suffer much pain.Based on Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's remarks on Wednesday, it's certain that China will retaliate. This will make all US consulates in China upset. Let them be nervous. They probably are all making emergency plans, packing up documents and preparing to burn them. China will finally target one of them. Before China announces its final decision, all US consulates in China will be upset and nervous.