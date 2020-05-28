US Businesspeople Laud Bangladesh’ Development

They were speaking at a virtual seminar entitled "Bangladesh-US Trade and Investment Opportunities"

organized

by the Bangladesh Consulate General of New York and the US-Bangladesh Global Chamber of Commerce

More than 100 businesspeople of the United States (US) have hailed Bangladesh for its development within 50 years of its independence.They were speaking at a virtual seminar entitled "Bangladesh-US Trade and Investment Opportunities" organised by the Bangladesh Consulate General of New York and the US-Bangladesh Global Chamber of Commerce.The programme was held on 30 March as part of the celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.The seminar was jointly chaired by Sadia Faizunnesa, consul general of Bangladesh in New York, and Aziz Ahmad, chairperson of US-Bangladesh Global Chamber of Commerce.Mark Joler, a prominent US businessman and former managing director of the New York Times, moderated the event.Md Sirajul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); Paban Chowdhury, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA); Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Md. Abdul Karim, managing director of USEP-Bangladesh and former chief secretary; Barrister Nihad Kabir, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); and Syed Almas Kabir, president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), participated in the discussion from Bangladesh as panelists.The webinar was attended by Ferdousi Shahriar, minister and deputy chief of mission, as a representative of Bangladesh's ambassador to the United States.The executive chairman of BIDA highlighted the overall economic development and investment friendly environment in Bangladesh and urged the potential US investors to invest in Bangladesh.He invited them to attend BIDA's Investment Summit in Bangladesh this year.Citing the example of the investment of Japan's Sumitomo in special economic zones in Bangladesh, Beza's executive chairman called for similar investments by US investors in Bangladesh.Noting that the investment in agriculture, ICT and automobile sectors of Bangladesh is profitable for US investors, Ferdousi Shahriar wished the overall success of Bangladesh-US Business Council that is scheduled to be held on 6-8 April.Focusing on sustainable and innovative trade and investment, Barrister Nihad Kabir also urged for increasing US investments in Bangladesh.Syed Almas Kabir highlighted the immense potential of investing in the sector of information technology, including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and robotics, in Bangladesh.Jennifer Larsen, US State Department representative; Steve Rockefeller, prominent US businessman and representative of Rockefeller Foundation; Chris Traub, chairman of Strategic Executive Search Group; Salim Ismail, chairman of OpenExo; Saveo Chan, chairman of US-China Partners; Shahid Malik, president of PSEG Energy Resources; Zebin Qadir, founder of Sustainability As Solutions; Terrence Clark, chief executive of New York and New Jersey Minority Development Supply Council; David Traub, venture catalyst of Global Business and Economic Development X; and Miles M Mathews, chairman of Global Trade and Technology Center, spoke at the seminar.The event was broadcast live on the consulate's Facebook.