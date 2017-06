A US businessman has pleaded guilty to exporting products without a licence to atomic and space agencies in Pakistan, violating US federal laws. Imran Khan, 43, faces up to 20 years in prison.

US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly said that Khan, a resident of North Haven, waived his right to indictment and pleaded guilty on Saturday in a Hartford federal court to violating US export law.



Court documents and statements show that from 2012 to December 2016, Khan and others were engaged in a scheme to purchase goods that were controlled under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and exported them without a licence to Pakistan, in violation of the EAR.



Suspect Imran Khan faces up to 20 years in prison

