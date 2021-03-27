US breaks record for most COVID-19 vaccines administered in a day

Go Biden you TRUE PRESIDENT who not only brought dignity to the office of the greatest county in the world.



Let's take a look at his accomplishments.



1) Most vaccines an vaccinated in the US 3.4 million in one day! Laughing mao that is an incredible feat.

2) A far cry from that despicable sewer rat with pretend money

3) A president who would NEVEN insight an insurgency on the capital of the United states.

5) Doesn't lie 6,800.540 million times a day

6) tells people to put bleach in their body is this asshole mentally stable?

7)Spends all his time watching Foxbat TV than any else becausde they suck up to his lies I watch them now briefly and their ratings have plummeted to the underground!!!!!!!! Only good thing about that is they'll get a look at Kate.