What's new

US blunders threaten to end dollar pricing of oil

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,777
-4
16,320
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

US blunders threaten to end dollar pricing of oil​

Double whammy of energy price spike and falling Asian currencies will fuel the ditching of the dollar in oil and other trading
By DAVID P GOLDMANAUGUST 5, 2022

US-Dollar-Oil-Petrodollars-Currencies-1.jpg
Dollar dominance in oil trading may be coming to an end. Image: Twitter

NEW YORK - Oil-importing countries suffered an unprecedented double blow this year, as oil prices rose while other currencies depreciated against the US dollar. Not only do Asian and other emerging market currencies buy less in terms of US dollars, but oil costs more in terms of nominal dollars – nearly triple its local currency price of two years ago.

The double squeeze will put a tailwind behind Asian efforts to ditch the dollar as a trading currency. Asian central banks already have more than US$400 billion of local currency swap lines and can trade among themselves in their own currencies.

asiatimes.com

US blunders threaten to end dollar pricing of oil

NEW YORK – Oil-importing countries suffered an unprecedented double blow this year, as oil prices rose while other currencies depreciated against the US dollar. Not only do Asian and other em…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
Perfect economic storm buffeting Biden Even the dire reports on inflation coming out of Washington understate the real fall in US household income
Replies
7
Views
528
Communism
C
onebyone
Dollar reserve system frays with India-Russia currency deals
Replies
0
Views
327
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF
Replies
8
Views
577
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
India-Russia currency swaps bypass US sanctions
Replies
2
Views
314
hualushui
H
onebyone
Doing without the dollar
Replies
2
Views
359
Burger_King
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom