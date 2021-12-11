[US BLUNDER] Taiwan's Island Chipmakers Hint at Decoupling from the US !

Taiwan Chipmakers Hint at Decoupling from the US

companies like Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Google who have lobbied for these subsidies spend money to buy back their stock rather than invest in chip-making.



America’s top chip-maker Intel “spent $50 billion on capital expenditures and $53 billion on R&D during the past five years,” Patterson observes. But Intel “also lavished shareholders with $35 billion in stock buybacks and $22 billion in cash dividends, which altogether used up 100% of Intel’s net income.”