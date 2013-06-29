What's new

US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan

The ATAK T-129 is a twin-engine, tandem seat, multi-role, all-weather attack helicopter based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform.

WASHINGTON: The United States has prevented Turkey from supplying 30 locally-made attack helicopters to Pakistan, diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn.
According to Bloomberg News, Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Monday that “the US has blocked Turkey’s helicopter sale to Pakistan, which will likely lead to Islamabad buying it from China.”
The ATAK T-129 is a twin-engine, tandem seat, multi-role, all-weather attack helicopter based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform and is equipped with American engines.
The US is holding up export clearance for the LHTEC engine.
The blockade could “cause more harm” to US interests, Mr Kalin added.
Turkey and Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion deal for the Turkish-made helicopter gunships in July 2018. But the delivery date was pushed back after the Pentagon refused to issue the Turkish company an export license for the engines.
The Turkish official mentioned the US blockade while briefing journalists on the impact of US sanctions on Turkey, triggered by Ankara’s decision to buy S-400 missiles from Russia.
He said Turkey was forced to buy Russian missiles because Washington had refused to supply Patriot air defence missiles systems to Ankara on favorable terms. The sanctions are designed to deter any country from signing military deals with Russia and restrict US loans and credits to a defaulter.
Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in partnership with a European firm, Agusta-Westland, the ATAK T-129 helicopter is designed for advanced attack and reconnaissance missions in hot and high environments in both day and night conditions.
The United States announced the first blockade in July 2019, days before a meeting between the former US president, Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.
In January 2020, the head of Turkey’s Defence Industries (SSB) said that Ankara and Islamabad had extended the delivery deal by another year to ensure a smooth delivery. The agreement gives Pakistan the option to buy the Chinese Z-10 helicopters should the Turkish deal not materialize.
Reports in the Turkish media said that the Turkish-built T-129 ATAK helicopter was still on the Pakistan Army shopping list.
In August 2020, Turkey hired a Washington law firm to lobby with the US administration and Congress for securing an export license which will help complete its biggest ever defence deal with Pakistan.
The US firm Greenberg Traurig and its subcontractor were paid a monthly retainer of $25,000 to lobby for the deal.
The latest blockade, however, is likely to force the two allies to cancel the deal, persuading Islamabad to look for other options.
US officials in Washington were contacted for comments on the announcement made in Ankara but did not respond.
Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2021
 
Or for the time being turkey fits the helicopter with comparable euro Russian or Ukrainian engines
And latter batches with indigenous ones
Or for the time being turkey fits the helicopter with comparable euro Russian or Ukrainian engines
And latter batches with indigenous ones
 
Blockade of engine supply is because of US CAATSA sanctions on Turkey and not because of Pakistan. Also the sale of AH-1Zs is not a political matter as well, US is willing to deliver as long as Pakistan pays for them in full from own sources, Pakistan wants them to be adjusted against reimbursements owed by US to Pakistan.

With introduction of armed drones reliance on Gunships is reducing, I think Pakistan can wait a little longer for the Turkish engine to be ready. The T-129 is supposed to have better performance at higher altitudes compared to Z-10.
 
Is there a variant of Z10 with a newer engine than WZ-9? If it's not urgent, why not wait a couple of years when they would install a better more powerful engine.
 
as a spokesman, what kind of the position that he is putting his country in? can't released a proper statement without mentioning other country?
from US of A to europe, No China, No life these days?
 
Pakistan knew the American engine was a risk that is why Turks were tasked to offer their own engine with the package. Last we learned, Turks are working on it.
 
