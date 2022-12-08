What's new

US blacklists Pakistan firms over nuclear activities

Entities, based in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland, were added over US national security concerns
The Biden administration on Wednesday added 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for supporting Russia’s military or defence industrial base, Pakistan’s nuclear activities or for supplying an Iranian electronics company.
The entities, based in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland, were added over US national security and foreign policy concerns, the Commerce Department said.


The companies include Fiber Optic Solutions in Latvia, which produces fiber optic gyroscopes and other equipment and Russia’s AO Kraftway Corporation PSC, which calls itself one of the biggest Russian IT companies. The company says it builds and sells a wide range of IT solutions, including hardware manufacturing.
Also on the list are Russian AO Scientific Research Center for Electronic Computing, LLC Fibersense, and Scientific Production Company Optolin, AO PKK Milandr; Milandr EK OOO; Milandr ICC JSC; Milur IS, OOO; (OOO) Microelectronic Production Complex (MPK) Milandr; and Ruselectronics JSC and Swiss based Milur SA.
The Commerce Department also added four trading and supply companies in Singapore for supplying or attempting to supply an Iranian electronics company, Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), that was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2018.
The Biden administration also added 10 companies in Pakistan and the UAE that it says pose unacceptable risks of using or diverting items for Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities or are involved Pakistan's "nuclear activities and missile proliferation-related activities".
None of the companies was immediately available for comment. The United States has made muscular use of export controls and the entity list to punish companies over their support of the Russian military and to curb the flow of foreign technology to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.3
Suppliers of US goods must seek a special a difficult-to-obtain license before shipping to companies added to the list.

The US is going through horrible local Gun Proposition laws over mass shootings.
The situation is far chaotic in regular killings all over 50+ states & no administration wants to remove Gun laws from US.
This banning of country Pakistan with others only goes to show side hick up for Biden admin.
 
What does Pakistani company blacklisting having to do with the shootings?

If you want to make such a idiotic remark then the US shoulve ban POF from selling mp-5 clones in the US.
 

