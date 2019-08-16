What's new

US billionaire predicts civil war in the country

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,615
-9
12,436
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
US billionaire predicts civil war in the country
3 Dec, 2021 11:01
US billionaire predicts civil war in the country

The US Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 © Reuters / Leah Millis
There is a “dangerously high risk” that the United States could slide into civil war within the next 10 years due to the “exceptional amount of polarization” currently seen in the country, says billionaire Ray Dalio.
In his new book, which was published on November 30, the founder of the world’s largest hedge-fund firm wrote that there’s a 30% chance of such an outcome because the rules of governance are being ignored.
Pointing to the six stages of the internal order/disorder cycle, which ends in civil war, Dalio claims that the US is currently in stage five: bad financial conditions and intense conflict.

“For example, when close elections are adjudicated and the losers respect the decisions, it is clear that the order is respected. When power is fought over and grabbed, that clearly signals the significant risk of a revolutionary change with all its attendant disorder,” Dalio wrote.

He noted that people, including high-ranking officials, have openly doubted the validity of recent elections and expressed their willingness to fight for their beliefs.

Dalio also cited several studies showing the growing emotionally charged divide between the two political parties. Thus, according to him, a recent survey showed that 15% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats thought the country would be better off if a majority of the opposing political party “just died.”

He also said that the Constitution is the “longest-lasting and most widely admired internal order,” which “makes it less likely that it will be abandoned, but more traumatic if it is.”
 
大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
2,476
-14
4,657
Country
China
Location
China
Muhammed45 said:
15% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats thought the country would be better off if a majority of the opposing political party “just died.”
Click to expand...
States should have the option to go separate ways if they find themselves being so miserable with each other. even married people can divorce.

hopefully they have learned that from the 1861 bloodbath
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Trump must cut some kind of China trade deal or risk being a one-term president
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Muhammed45
How USA destabilizes the whole world? Using arms race and global terrorism
Replies
1
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Mangus Ortus Novem
China’s Great Leap Forward: Western Frogs Croak Dismay
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
shadows888
shadows888
Kabira
Why Imran turned on the West
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
ryzvonusef
ryzvonusef
CAD
India Is Not ‘Self-Destructing’, It’s Being Destroyed Systematically
Replies
0
Views
667
CAD
CAD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom