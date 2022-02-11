What's new

US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
When an agreement is signed, you follow it if you call yourself a responsible nation. Russia's only demand is for the implementation of the Minsk accord which is no longer being followed by the West & NATO. I fully back Russia's right to do what it takes to protect itself from the belligerent west.
 

