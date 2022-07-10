What's new

US becomes fastest growing market for Bangladeshi apparel

PadmaBridge

This is why we need to end GSP with EU. NOW!

The EU extracts a heavy price (e.g. unwieldy regulations) for GSP - making our garment sector uncompetitive.

Without the burden of GSP - our exports to USA is rocketing.


www.businessinsiderbd.com

US becomes fastest growing market for Bangladeshi apparel

Exporters shipped over a record $9 billion worth of apparel products to the US in the just-concluded fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22), up over 51 percent compared to the previous year
www.businessinsiderbd.com www.businessinsiderbd.com
 
Puts paid to those who say that BD is only successful due to quotas as it has none with USA.

This may have been true 10 years ago but not anymore.

The other issue with GSP+ is that it discourages investment in machines and moving up the value ladder.

For once I hope that Hasina loses and GSP+ is not extended after BD graduates from LDC in 2026.
 
UKBengali said:
Puts paid to those who say that BD is only successful due to quotas as it has none with USA.

This may have been true 10 years ago but not anymore.

The other issue with GSP+ is that it discourages investment in machines and moving up the value ladder.

For once I hope that Hasina loses and GSP+ is not extended after BD graduates from LDC in 2026.
Another one of the trolls’ talking points shot down - by reality!

But like Trump - shameless hussies will keep denying reality.

In the age of reality tv - more and more people keep denying reality.

Oh, the irony!
 
PadmaBridge said:
Another one of the trolls’ talking points shot down - by reality!

But like Trump - shameless hussies will keep denying reality.

In the age of reality tv - more and more people keep denying reality.

Oh, the irony!
US taking away GSP+ in 2013 was probably one of the best things that happened to the BD garments industry.

Without it, BD would not have become as competitive as it has done.

Like you say the EU extracts a massive price from BD and so best it is taken away in 2026 when BD moves up from LDC status.

Garment industry powering ahead with or without quotas, BD companies investing billions and creating 10s of thousands of skilled jobs in the new industrial parks, what is not to like!
 

