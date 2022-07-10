US becomes fastest growing market for Bangladeshi apparel

PadmaBridge said: Another one of the trolls’ talking points shot down - by reality!



US taking away GSP+ in 2013 was probably one of the best things that happened to the BD garments industry.Without it, BD would not have become as competitive as it has done.Like you say the EU extracts a massive price from BD and so best it is taken away in 2026 when BD moves up from LDC status.Garment industry powering ahead with or without quotas, BD companies investing billions and creating 10s of thousands of skilled jobs in the new industrial parks, what is not to like!