PadmaBridge
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 26, 2022
- 204
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is why we need to end GSP with EU. NOW!
The EU extracts a heavy price (e.g. unwieldy regulations) for GSP - making our garment sector uncompetitive.
Without the burden of GSP - our exports to USA is rocketing.
The EU extracts a heavy price (e.g. unwieldy regulations) for GSP - making our garment sector uncompetitive.
Without the burden of GSP - our exports to USA is rocketing.
US becomes fastest growing market for Bangladeshi apparel
Exporters shipped over a record $9 billion worth of apparel products to the US in the just-concluded fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22), up over 51 percent compared to the previous year
www.businessinsiderbd.com