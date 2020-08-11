What's new

Us base attacks in Iraq

V

vizier

FULL MEMBER
Mar 7, 2009
461
0
303
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
There are news that today there is another attack to usa bases in Iraq.

That means further usa air attacks to albuqamal or iraqi pmu bases is imminent and they need to take cover.

Everytime this happens Iran needs to raise enough concern about evidence, instead of waiting and then usa then striking pmu bases in Iraq or Syria. Last time there was a denial made by Iran but then stopped asking for evidence and other questions and it was a more serious issue as one usa contractor was claimed to be killed by those attacks and usa previously threatened to strike positions when this happens. It is not enough you should continiously press for evidence of these accusations, joint investigation, propose common investigation-data sharing redline(ofcourse data can be used by usa to find or track your positions that is up to you to decide which data to share in redline) platfrom to prevent further occurances of these issues.

Another option that comes to my mind is Iran can transfer some unarmed drones to Iraq. It can be controlled jointly by Iraqis-Iranians. It can provide continious visual coverage over those bases. A tethered blimp would also work and for a longer time. This way evidence can be gathered more easily and the attackers can be tracked. So these false flag accusations of small insignificant attacks on usa bases that is used as an excuse to make much larger attacks on pmu and other bases can be uncovered.

Waiting like this is a stupid mistake that results in lives of ones who are not connected to these attacks.
If you dont use your mind and wait for things to happen it will turn out bad for you always.
 
