US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic recession continues to slam businesses, according to a Monday report from S&P Global.

This year, 424 companies have gone bankrupt through August 9, surpassing the number of filings during any period since 2010, according to the report.

Consumer-focused companies such as retail have been hit particularly hard - 100 companies in the sector have filed for bankruptcy this year, S&P Global reported.

