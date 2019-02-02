US-Bangladesh relations never been so important, says Ambassador Miller

BSS | Published: November 16, 2020 13:36:35 | Updated: November 16, 2020 16:46:51Photo: BSSUS Ambassador Earl Miller has said Bangladesh and the United States are now enjoying the best ever cooperation, ranging from economic ties to development and health care cooperation, compared to any time in the past.“America’s commitment to Bangladesh has never been stronger. And our commitment to each other has never been more important,” he said.The US envoy was speaking at a handing over ceremony on Sunday where US government, through US Embassy Dhaka and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered 100 pledged state-of-the-art ventilators at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.“This donation complements Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to supporting the people of Bangladesh through this crisis,” he said.Noting that Covid-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat, the Ambassador said Bangladesh and the United States, and nations around the world are working hard together to combat this pandemic.“It is through partnership and cooperation that we will best be able to ensure a healthy future for our people,” he said.Miller said the US was one of the first countries to mobilise funds to support Bangladesh’s Covid-19 response efforts contributing over $68 million to date, including nearly $38 million from USAID.“We are working with hospitals and health facilities around the country to strengthen Bangladesh’s ability to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.As part of the US government’s efforts to help the global community combat the novel coronavirus, the US has provided state-of-the-art US manufactured ventilators among different countries around the world, including Bangladesh.For the past five decades, the US government has worked alongside the Bangladesh government to help strengthen Bangladesh’s health systems and reduce maternal and child mortality, tuberculosis infections and infectious disease transmission.Since the Covid outbreak, USAID and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been actively engaged with Bangladesh health officials.