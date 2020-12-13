US Ballistic Missile Defence

Why missile defense?
Ballistic missiles have become a serious threat to international security. Missiles are fast, traveling up to 15,000 mph. They can cover long distances, with the most advanced missiles reaching into space and traveling over the North Pole to hit targets. Because they are expensive and can carry only small payloads, rogue countries are more likely to outfit them with weapons of mass destruction.
Countries must be able to detect a missile launch, track an incoming missile or warhead, and then intercept it.
The United States and its allies have developed several overlapping systems to stop missile attacks. Raytheon plays a major role in almost every one of them.
Tracking and Discrimination
Stopping a missile attack begins with detecting a launch. Space-Tracking and Surveillance System-Demonstrator (STSS-D) satellites
carrying Raytheon-built sensors can spot multiple missile launches and beam the information to ships and interceptors.
Early warnings also come from the Sea-based X-Band Radar (SBX)
, a nine-story-high radar mounted on a converted oil drilling platform. The AN/TPY-2 radar
, a mobile radar mounted on a semi truck chassis, provides warning from sites on land. The Air and Missile Defense Radar
increases detection range and adds powerful discrimination accuracy, helping naval forces respond to airborne and ballistic missile threats.
Raytheon also makes airborne equipment that can detect missile launches, including Airborne Infrared (ABIR) sensors and the Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevator Netted Sensor System (JLENS)
, a radar system carried by tethered airships.
Upgraded Early Warning Radars
are building-sized radars based in California, Alaska, the United Kingdom and Greenland. They and the AN/TPY-2 radar
provide tracking information out to 3,000 miles.
Working together, these systems provide detailed information about a missile’s type, trajectory and possible target. They can also help identify a warhead if it is accompanied by decoys.
Interception
The United States and its allies use overlapping layers of long-range, mid-range and short-range interceptors to shoot down missiles and incoming warheads at a variety of altitudes.
Aegis:
This system is carried on warships. It fires the Raytheon-built Standard Missile family of interceptors. The Standard Missile-3
releases a small, non-explosive “kill warhead” that smashes into missiles in space.
The United States is developing a land-based version of Aegis that can be deployed in Eastern Europe. Raytheon is also developing advanced versions of the SM-3, known as the IB and IIA variants. The IIA is a joint project with Japan.
Raytheon is also expanding the capabilities of its sea-based Standard Missile-6
to defend against ballistic missiles in the last phase of their flight.
Ground-based Midcourse Defense:
This system uses large, powerful Ground-Based Interceptor missiles launched from underground silos in Alaska and California. The interceptors carry Raytheon’s Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle
, which uses sensors and small thrusters to slam itself into warheads. GBIs can reach targets at the highest point in their arc, known as the mid-course phase of flight.
Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
: This land-based system is designed to shoot down threats as they descend from outer space into the upper atmosphere. A Raytheon-built AN/TPY-2 radar detects the threat launch, then guides them toward their targets.
Patriot:
This short-range system uses a truck-size radar and launcher. It can fire either the Guided Enhanced Missile (GEM-T)
, which carries an explosive charge, or the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile, which destroys threats by slamming into them. A new version of the PAC-3 missile, known as the Missile Segment Enhancement, adds a more powerful motor and larger fins.
The Patriot can also defend against aircraft and cruise missiles. Twelve countries use the Patriot system.
Hawk XXI
: A short-range system used by 17 nations, the Hawk XXI can defend against aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. It works seamlessly with the Patriot or NASAMS systems.
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System
: NASAMS can fire three different Raytheon missiles: the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, the AMRAAM and the AIM-9X.
Iron Dome:
This system uses small missiles to provide protection against rockets, artillery and mortars. Raytheon has signed an agreement with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to market the system in the United States.
Standard Missile-2
Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) is the world's premier fleet-area air defense weapon, providing increased intercept range, high- and low-intercept capability, and performance against advanced and anti-ship missile threats. Its primary mission is fleet-area air defense and ship self-defense, but it has also demonstrated an extended-area air defense protection capability.
The SM-2 also has a secondary anti-surface ship mission, and it uses tail controls and a solid-fuel rocket motor for propulsion and maneuverability. SM-2 has an extensive area- and self-defense flight test history with more than 2,500 successful flight tests from domestic and international platforms.
The most advanced variant, the SM-2 Block IV, has successfully intercepted and destroyed short-range ballistic missile targets, demonstrating the weapon's ability to stop ballistic missile threats in their final phases of flight. Work on the SM-2 Block IV proved vital in positioning our Standard Missile-6
to take on its new sea-based terminal defense role.
The SM-2 family continues to grow internationally: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain and Taiwan have deployed surface combatants; Australia's Air Warfare Destroyer will employ SM-2; and several other navies are in the process of defining requirements and ship configurations to support SM-2 applications.
Standard Missile-6
Sophisticated Fleet Air Defense
SM-6™ leverages the legacy Standard Missile airframe and propulsion elements, while incorporating the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities of our Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM®
). Deployed on cruisers and destroyers, SM-6 will provide Joint Force and Strike Force Commanders fleet air defense against fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and land-attack anti-ship cruise missiles in flight, both over sea and land.
Standard Missile-6 Sea-based Testing.
SM-6 is a key component in the U.S. Navy's Naval Integrated Fire Control – Counter Air (NIFC-CA) providing the surface Navy with an increased battlespace against over-the-horizon anti-air warfare threats.
"The SM-6 is the newest addition to Raytheon's highly successful Standard Missile family of missiles," said Wes Kremer, vice president of Air and Missile Defense Systems product line. "This missile can use both active and semiactive modes, giving the warfighter an enhanced ability to intercept beyond-line-of-sight targets."
SM-6 has also been selected to fulfill the U.S. Navy's Sea-Based Terminal (SBT) role and will provide defense against ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of flight, succeeding the SM-2 Blk IV missile. The initial version of the SBT, Increment 1, is to enter service around 2015, with a subsequent version, called Increment 2, to enter service around 2018
"The SM-6 represents the cutting-edge compilation of decades of best practices,” said Mike Campisi, Raytheon's SM-6 senior program director. "It's been a model program from concept through development and testing. We've delivered on time and on budget at every step in the process."
