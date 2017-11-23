What's new

US B-52 flying over Kandahar

The US has come to salvage the crumbling Govt of Afghanistan with BRUTE force again. The recent heavy bombings in Kandahar and Helmand province has halted the Taliban blitzkrieg momentarily. In Kandahar the Taliban are virtually standing at its gates. If these bombings continue Taliban might have to rethink their strategy towards the major cities.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1418890098104537088

1627130013916.png


The nearest base these bombers operate is Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, some 3000 miles away.
1627130406353.png


Obviously the Iranians and CAS countries wont allow them, this begs the question which airspace they used.

1627130238372.png
 
Shame on establishment for allowing the american bombers to pass through pakistani airspace!
 
