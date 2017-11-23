US B-52 flying over Kandahar

The US has come to salvage the crumbling Govt of Afghanistan withforce again. The recent heavy bombings in Kandahar and Helmand province has halted the Taliban blitzkrieg momentarily. In Kandahar the Taliban are virtually standing at its gates. If these bombings continue Taliban might have to rethink their strategy towards the major cities.The nearest base these bombers operate is Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, some 3000 miles away.Obviously the Iranians and CAS countries wont allow them, this begs the question which airspace they used.