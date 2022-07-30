What's new

US assistant secretary Sison to visit Bangladesh soon

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
14,120
0
15,581
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

US assistant secretary Sison to visit Bangladesh soon

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait on August 2-10. Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

US assistant secretary Sison to visit Bangladesh soon​

Published: July 30, 2022 17:18:22
US assistant secretary Sison to visit Bangladesh soon


US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait on August 2-10.

Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees.

Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen our cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.

In meetings with civil society leaders, the Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, reports UNB.

Sison was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs on December 21, 2021.

She served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-6 enthusiast
US keen to assist in modernizing Bangladesh armed forces
2
Replies
18
Views
987
Foinikas
Foinikas
B
Army chief General Shafiuddin returns to Dhaka after US visit
Replies
9
Views
741
bluesky
B
B
Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary
Replies
7
Views
527
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh seeks $2.0b from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy
Replies
0
Views
58
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh seeks $2.0b from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy
Replies
6
Views
196
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom