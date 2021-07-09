US asks Taliban to spare embassy once Kabul falls

kingQamaR said: I really don’t see any benefits at all to the Taliban by attacking or removing the USA embassy In Kabul



Best they make friends with the USA and get nice things off them. For there country



Alternative face sanctions and isolation and much more Click to expand...

-blitzkrieg- said: but US know the game..they will set conditions for recognition and that would be to stay away from Chinese and BRI Click to expand...

Exactly. With an embassy there, its defacto recognition.they would be smart not to repeat the mistake of Iran and the 1979 embassy situation.Everyone knows they won’t accept those terms. It will be simple; embassy open means recognition. Besides, 5-10 years down the line. US mining companies will want to get into Afghanistan and have access to the rare earth minerals and lithium to prevent China from having a monopoly.The Talibs would be smart to have mining companies from all over the world in Afghanistan, to balance their relations and not become overly dependent on any power. Afghanistan should become the Switzerland of Europe. (The Swiss were the most fearsome warriors in medieval Europe, but decided to become neutral, stay out of foreign wars and focus on business)