US asks Suu Kyi to ensure safe return of Rohingyas

Published: October 28, 2020 22:02:30United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale has asked Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to ensure voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingyas and other refugees and internally displaced persons.The US diplomat made the call while speaking with Suu Kyi, according to a US Department of State readout transmitting to media by the US embassy in Dhaka, reports BSS.During the conversation, it said, “Under Secretary Hale pressed the Burmese (Myanmar) government to end conflict across the country (Myanmar)”.Hale also reaffirmed American support for democratic reforms and humanitarian relief efforts in Burma (Myanmar) and a credible, transparent, and inclusive national election in November.Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district since August 25 in 2017.Most of them arrived in Bangladesh after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” and other rights groups dubbed as “genocide”.In the last three years, not a single Rohingya went back home although Myanmar agreed to take them back to their motherland.