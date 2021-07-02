US asks Cambodia to payback US$700 millions on $278 million loans of pro-US Vietnam War era dictator Lon Nol

According to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, it’s “dirty” and bloodstained money. For the United States, it’s simply a debt that Cambodia, a sovereign state, must pay.
For years, Washington and Phnom Penh have clashed over a $278 million loan that Cambodia took in the early 1970s but which, after four decades of interest and non-payment, has now more than doubled.
In 2010, the US Congress put the figure at $444 million, including interest. In 2017, the US Embassy in Phnom Penh told local media that the debt had risen to $505 million at a concessional 3% interest rate.
Fresh News, the Cambodian government’s mouthpiece, said recently that it had risen to around $700 million, which cannot be confirmed and appears high considering aforementioned US estimates from previous years. Let us assume it is between $500 million and $700 million, but probably toward the lower end of that scale.
But it only started out as $278 million in US loans to the Lon Nol government, which in 1970 had ousted the regime of king-turned-autocrat Norodom Sihanouk.
“I consider the US debt Cambodia owed during the rule of Lon Nol to be a ‘dirty’ debt that forced Cambodia to buy American bombs and drop them on the heads of Cambodians, causing many deaths and injuries. Remembering this story every time, I feel pain for all Cambodians,” Hun Sen said in April in a personal appeal to US President Joe Biden.
America’s misplayed debt diplomacy in Cambodia
