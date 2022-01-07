US Army to test cannon with 1,180-mile range in FY-24

The Army plans to shoot artillery rounds 1,180 miles over the Pacific Ocean in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 to test a next-generation cannon, according to a recently filed environmental notice. The service will test-fire 77 non-explosive projectiles from the Extended Range Cannon Artillery II at Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, over those two years, mostly in FY-24, according to the notice . The base lies on the Pacific coast, and the cannon will fire into the ocean. “The proposed...