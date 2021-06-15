US Army to fund 1,000km Precision Strike Missile in ‘22

F-22Raptor
WASHINGTON — The Army wants to fund ways to extend the range of its Precision Strike Missile – which is still under development – out to 1,000 kilometers or more in fiscal 2022, according to documents accompanying the service’s budget request.
The service wants to spend $5 million to begin the effort that will investigate and develop “critical technologies” that would extend the range of the PrSM capability while increasing its survivability, the documents said.
While a timeline is not outlined, this is the first funding the Army would receive to pursue such a project.
The Lockheed Martin-developed PrSM missile has had four flight tests as part of the program so far and broke a range record in May – flying out to 400 kilometers or roughly 250 miles.
The missile is a priority program for the Army and is intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System to play an important role in the service’s future deep-strike capability.
https://www.defensenews.com/land/20...ge-precision-strike-missile-starting-in-fy22/
