US Army tests Microsoft’s $22 billion augmented reality glasses

The US military has completed intensive testing of Microsoft’s new multifunctional glasses. The soldiers of the 70th Army wore glasses for three weeks, playing three 72-hour scenarios, including movement towards the enemy, attack and defense.The results of the test report, which will be published in September, will determine whether the US Congress will approve the next $424.2 million test cycle, as well as whether purchases of the device, which is planned to spend another $21.9 billion, will begin. It should be noted that these 22 billion included not only the cost of the glasses themselves, but also spare parts, as well as technical support services for 10 years.The glasses are a “head display” of the type used by fighter pilots. From a technical point of view, this is a heavily modified version of the HoloLens glasses. The screen of the device, which is always in front of the soldier’s eyes, displays a map of the area, instructions from commanders and other data (for example, an image of a thermal imager)