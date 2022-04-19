US Army project to field Chinese ship-sinking capability now called Strategic Mid-Range Fires

Army project to field Chinese ship-sinking capability now called Strategic Mid-Range Fires | InsideDefense.com The Army has rebranded its road-mobile, ship-killing weapon system "Strategic Mid-Range Fires" and is seeking $404 million in fiscal year 2023 to complete integration of a sea-based launcher on a truck to arm ground forces by next year with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard Missile-6.

The Army has rebranded its road-mobile, ship-killing weapon system "Strategic Mid-Range Fires" and is seeking $404 million in fiscal year 2023 to complete integration of a sea-based launcher on a truck to arm ground forces by next year with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard Missile-6. Previously called Mid-Range Capability, the project has a new budget program element in the Army's FY-23 budget submission, which in prior years was funded under a now-defunct line called Mobile Medium Range Missile. Details of...