What's new

US Army plans three hypersonic batteries in Multi Domain Task Forces

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,798
2
11,708
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Army plans to build three batteries of its hypersonic missile for fires battalions within the multidomain task forces, the director of the Fires Center of Excellence said Feb. 16. Each task force will have a long-range fires battalion with three batteries that can reach different ranges, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said at an Army conference on maneuver forces. An initial prototype battery of eight Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons is scheduled for fielding in fiscal year 2023 with a unit at...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/army-plans-three-hypersonic-batteries-mdtfs
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
DOD sets plan to upgrade long-range hypersonic strike fleet every two years, to catch up and overtake Chinese capability
Replies
0
Views
235
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Army Long-Range Cannon prototype to be built this year
Replies
0
Views
204
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Army to test cannon with 1,180-mile range in FY-24
Replies
2
Views
318
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
F-22Raptor
The US Navy's Stealth Destroyers Will Have Their Deck Guns Replaced With Hypersonic Missiles
2
Replies
15
Views
720
hualushui
H
F-22Raptor
Hypersonic Weapons on Track to Deploy on US Attack Submarines in 2028
Replies
0
Views
216
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom