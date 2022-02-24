US Army plans three hypersonic batteries in Multi Domain Task Forces

The Army plans to build three batteries of its hypersonic missile for fires battalions within the multidomain task forces, the director of the Fires Center of Excellence said Feb. 16. Each task force will have a long-range fires battalion with three batteries that can reach different ranges, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said at an Army conference on maneuver forces. An initial prototype battery of eight Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons is scheduled for fielding in fiscal year 2023 with a unit at...