White House Removes Public Health Experts from Coronavirus Discussions

US CDC Director Robert Redfield Admitted that Coronavirus Deaths Have Been Miscategorized as Flu

So goes transparency.Robert Redfield, CDC director, testifying to Congress, today admitted that virus deaths have been miscategorised as the flu.The infections and deaths have been knowingly mis-categorised for months, and the CDC ‘strongly’ recommended that hospitals not test for the virus except as a last resort. It is not an accident that the US has no reliable tests. They don’t want to test. Blame everything on the flu.And now all meetings and discussions on the virus are classified, and all public information must be first cleared through the White House.